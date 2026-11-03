Sebi, investment bankers discuss giving IPO-bound companies more room to revise issue sizes

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) are discussing a revision in fundraising norms to ease the threshold for changes to the issue size of initial public offerings (IPO), according to two people privy to the discussions.
“AIBI has made a representation to Sebi to change the 20% threshold for the filing of a fresh DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) in case there are changes in the issue size for fresh fund raises. We have discussed this with the regulator. However, there has not been any final decision yet,” one person said on condition of anonymity.