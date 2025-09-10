Mint Explainer: How and why is Sebi rewriting India's IPO rule book?
Neha Joshi 5 min read 10 Sept 2025, 02:53 pm IST
The regulator's changes will directly shape how marquee listings like those of NSE and Reliance Jio come to market, potentially unlock long-delayed deals, and reduce the risk of regulatory bottlenecks. But there are some downsides as well, experts said.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is rewriting the rule book on initial public offerings (IPOs) to speed up clearances and raise the standards for disclosures and compliance, while using artificial intelligence to vet filings.
