Mint Explainer: How and why is Sebi rewriting India's IPO rule book?

Some experts said the requirement to disclose pending litigation or disputes could be pose a challenge to companies, especially in cases where the material impact on the company is uncertain. Saurabh Bansal, founder of Finatwork Investment Advisor, said, “Companies may need to carefully assess the materiality of each case to avoid unnecessary disclosures or potential legal repercussions. The proposed regulations require companies to disclose detailed information on related-party transactions may pose challenges for companies with complex group structures, where such transactions are common."