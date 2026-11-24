The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has stepped up its scrutiny of the unofficial grey market surrounding initial public offerings (IPOs), asking market intermediaries and participants to discontinue the publication and circulation of grey market premium (GMP) figures.

In an advisory issued on Monday, 23 November, the market regulator cautioned investors against relying on GMP as an indication of an IPO's likely listing price or expected returns. It also advised investors to stay away from transactions linked to these unofficial premiums, which operate entirely outside the regulated securities market.

The move comes amid the widespread circulation of IPO GMP figures across websites, digital platforms, newspapers and social media. These premiums are often followed by investors looking to gauge demand for an upcoming public issue and estimate its potential listing performance.

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SEBI asks intermediaries to stop publishing IPO GMP figures SEBI said unregulated pre-listing premium figures, commonly referred to as grey market premiums, were being widely disseminated through multiple channels. It noted that some SEBI-registered intermediaries and market participants were also publishing such figures.

The regulator described GMP as unofficial and unverified prices at which shares are supposedly traded before their formal listing on a recognised stock exchange.

In its statement, SEBI said the publication, display, circulation or dissemination of such unregulated pre-listing premiums through any mode or platform may be discontinued across the securities market.

It specifically advised all SEBI-registered intermediaries and market participants to refrain from publishing, displaying or broadcasting GMP figures on their websites, platforms or through other communication channels, including emails, SMS and social media.

Why has SEBI flagged the IPO grey market? The regulator highlighted that grey market transactions take place outside the recognised stock exchange framework and are not subject to regulatory oversight.

Unlike transactions conducted through authorised market infrastructure, these unofficial trades do not carry settlement guarantees or investor protection. They also do not follow any formal price-discovery process.

SEBI cautioned that circulating such figures could be detrimental to investors' interests and run counter to the principles of transparency and accountability in the securities market.

The regulator's concern is that investors may interpret GMP figures as reliable signals of an IPO's likely listing price or potential returns, despite the absence of a regulated mechanism to verify them.

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SEBI warns investors against relying on GMP for listing gains SEBI has advised investors not to treat grey market premiums as an indicator of the likely listing price or expected returns from an IPO.

It has also urged investors to refrain from participating in GMP-linked transactions, as these fall entirely outside the regulatory framework. Instead, investors should apply through SEBI-registered intermediaries and authorised platforms when investing in public issues.

The regulator further warned that participants in grey market transactions would not have access to formal regulatory dispute-resolution mechanisms if a dispute arises.

These include investor protection benefits under SEBI or stock exchange jurisdiction, grievance redressal mechanisms administered by stock exchanges, and the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) portal managed by exchanges and depositories.

What does the advisory mean for IPO investors? Grey market premiums have become a closely watched feature of India's IPO market, with investors often tracking GMP movements in the run-up to an issue's listing. Such figures are frequently cited in IPO coverage and used to assess unofficial market sentiment.

SEBI's latest advisory puts the spotlight on the risks of relying on these unregulated indicators. While GMP may offer a glimpse into unofficial market activity, the regulator has made clear that it should not be mistaken for a dependable measure of listing performance or investment returns.

For IPO investors, the message is clear: do not base subscription decisions or expectations of listing gains solely on grey market premiums. Evaluate the offer through its disclosures and use authorised platforms for transactions.