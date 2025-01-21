Sebi looks to allow trading in IPO shares ahead of listing. Check details here

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is considering allowing 'when-listed' securities to trade on stock exchanges, as investors seek opportunities during the IPO listing process. 

Reuters
Updated21 Jan 2025, 02:37 PM IST
Advertisement
Sebi looks to allow trading in IPO shares ahead of listing. Check details here(PTI)

Markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, is actively looking at allowing 'when-listed' securities to trade on the country's stock exchanges, Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Tuesday.

'When-listed' securities are those that will be available for trading after the company closes its initial public offering (IPO) but are not yet listed.

"Today we are at T 3 from closure of issue to listing. Even during those three days, there's a lot of what used to be called 'curb trading'," Buch said at an industry event.

Advertisement

"We feel that if investors want to do that, why not give them that opportunity in a proper, regulated way."

India saw a boom in IPOs in 2024, when 91 large firms went public, raising a record 1.6 trillion rupees ($18.50 billion), according to analytics firm Prime Database.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOSebi looks to allow trading in IPO shares ahead of listing. Check details here
First Published:21 Jan 2025, 02:37 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts