Sebi looks to allow trading in IPO shares ahead of listing. Check details here

Markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, is actively looking at allowing 'when-listed' securities to trade on the country's stock exchanges, Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Tuesday.

'When-listed' securities are those that will be available for trading after the company closes its initial public offering (IPO) but are not yet listed.

"Today we are at T 3 from closure of issue to listing. Even during those three days, there's a lot of what used to be called 'curb trading'," Buch said at an industry event.

"We feel that if investors want to do that, why not give them that opportunity in a proper, regulated way."