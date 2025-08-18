Sebi mulls relaxing minimum public offer size for large cos; retains retail quota of 35% in IPO

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed relaxing the minimum public offer requirements for very large companies, while also extending the timelines for them to meet minimum public shareholding norms.

The proposed framework, if implemented, aims to ease the immediate dilution burden on issuers, while still ensuring gradual compliance with public shareholding requirements.

As part of this approach, Sebi has suggested retaining the retail quota at 35 per cent, in line with the existing regulations. Instead of reducing retail participation, the regulator is looking to address issuer concerns by amending rules related to minimum public offer thresholds.

This marks a shift from its earlier consultation paper, issued on July 31, which had proposed cutting the retail quota for IPOs above ₹5,000 crore from 35 per cent to 25 per cent, citing difficulties faced by issuers in managing large issues.

In its consultation paper, Sebi noted that very large issuers often struggle to dilute substantial stakes through an IPO, as the market may not be able to absorb such a large supply of shares.

The proposed framework, therefore, is aimed at making Indian listings more feasible for such companies.

Currently, large companies are required to offer a higher percentage of their shareholding to the public upfront, which often results in massive IPO sizes. These can be difficult for the market to absorb and may discourage companies from coming to the domestic market.

Under the proposed rules, however, instead of adhering to a fixed high percentage, large issuers will have the flexibility to start with smaller IPOs and gradually meet shareholding requirements over a longer period.

For instance, companies with a market capitalisation between ₹50,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore will need to make a minimum public offer (MPO) of at least ₹1,000 crore and 8 per cent of post-issue capital, with the 25 per cent minimum public shareholding (MPS) target to be achieved within five years.

For those with a market capitalisation between ₹1 lakh crore and ₹5 lakh crore, the MPO will be ₹6,250 crore and at least 2.75 per cent of post-issue capital. In such cases, if public shareholding at the time of listing is below 15 per cent, it should be raised to 15 per cent within five years and 25 per cent within 10 years. However, if public shareholding is already 15 per cent or more at listing, the 25 per cent threshold should be met within five years.

In the case of companies valued at over ₹5 lakh crore, the proposed MPO will be ₹15,000 crore and at least 1 per cent of post-issue capital, subject to a minimum dilution of 2.5 per cent. In this case too, issuers with less than 15 per cent public shareholding at listing will be given up to 10 years to reach the 25 per cent mark, while those already above 15 per cent will need to achieve the same within five years.

Sebi pointed out that this staggered approach would reduce the pressure of large-scale dilution immediately after listing. It would also prevent an "oversupply of shares in the market". This anticipation of further dilution may impact the share prices, despite strong company fundamentals, and may adversely impact existing public shareholders.

In recent years, entities such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hyundai Motor India have undertaken large IPOs. At the same time, IPO sizes have been growing steadily, with the average mainboard issue rising to ₹2,057 crore in 2024-25 from ₹1,488 crore in 2019-20.

Currently, firms with a market capitalisation of up to ₹1,600 crore must list with 25 per cent public shareholding at the time of IPO.

Medium-sized companies, valued between ₹1,600 crore and ₹1,00,000 crore, are allowed a lower MPO of 10-25 per cent, with a timeline of three to five years to achieve the 25 per cent MPS.

In contrast, very large companies with a market capitalisation above ₹1 lakh crore are presently required to make an MPO of ₹5,000 crore or at least 5 per cent, and then raise their public shareholding to 10 per cent within two years and 25 per cent within five years.