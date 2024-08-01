SEBI orders probe against SME IPO merchant banker for alleged violations while managing issues: Report

  • The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has already issued a notice to the merchant banking entity and has also named the two directors – Kulbhushan Parashar and Harpreet Kaur – along with a few other entities in the notice.

Published1 Aug 2024, 08:14 PM IST
SEBI Bhavan at BKC Bandra in Mumbai.
SEBI Bhavan at BKC Bandra in Mumbai.(PTI)

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a probe against Corporate Capital Ventures Limited, a Delhi-based merchant banker that has managed a few SME IPOs

It has come under the regulatory scanner for alleged violations of the merchant banking regulations while managing the public issues.

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 08:14 PM IST
