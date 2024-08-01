SEBI orders probe against SME IPO merchant banker for alleged violations while managing issues: Report

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a probe against Corporate Capital Ventures Limited, a Delhi-based merchant banker that has managed a few SME IPOs

It has come under the regulatory scanner for alleged violations of the merchant banking regulations while managing the public issues.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has already issued a notice to the merchant banking entity and has also named the two directors – Kulbhushan Parashar and Harpreet Kaur – along with a few other entities in the notice.