Sebi proposes norms for greater clarity on IPO pricing

“New age start-ups listing their shares is not like traditional businesses, and this move is much needed because most startups are losing money. Before filing offer documents, such companies should disclose their valuations based on new share issuance and acquisitions during the preceding 18 months. Current metrics may be insufficient to provide investors with a clear picture of a company's financials. These new proposed reporting parameters factors will essentially aid investors in making informed investment decisions when it comes to these new age companies," said Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner, KS Legal.