Sebi puts NSDL IPO under ‘abeyance’1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:07 PM IST
According to the draft papers, NSDL's proposed IPO is a complete offer-for-sale of more than 5.72 crore equity shares by existing shareholders
The markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has put the proposed IPO of securities depository NSDL in “abeyance", according to a report by PTI.
