Sebi puts NSDL IPO under ‘abeyance’

Under the offer, IDBI Bank plans to offload 2.22 crore shares, National Stock Exchange (NSE) 1.80 crore shares, Union Bank of India 56.25 lakh shares, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank will offload 40 lakh shares each. Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) will also sell 34.15 lakh shares of the depository, according to the draft papers.