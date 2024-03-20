SEBI returns Diffusion Engineers' IPO draft, Rays Power Infra withdraws listing plan
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has returned draft papers filed by Diffusion Engineers for its IPO. Meanwhile, Rays Power Infra decided to pull out from the IPO listing race. This comes after a sharp correction in mid-cap and small-cap indices, after Madhabi Puri Buch's comments
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has returned the draft papers filed by Diffusion Engineers for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The engineering solutions provider submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on December 27, 2023, aiming to raise funds through a fresh issue of 98.47 lakh equity shares, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
