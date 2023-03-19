Sebi takes stricter approach in IPO clearance; returns draft paper of 6 cos4 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:56 AM IST
These companies have been asked to re-file their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with certain updates
After the Paytm's IPO fiasco, Sebi has turned cautious while giving clearance to the initial share sales as it has returned the preliminary papers of half a dozen companies, including Oravel Stays, which operates hospitality chain OYO, in over two months.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×