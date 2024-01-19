Sebi to act against 3 investment bankers found inflating IPO subscriptions: Buch
There has been a surge in IPO activity, with many companies witnessing high investor demand in the run-up to the listing
Mumbai: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Friday said the capital markets regulator has found that three merchant bankers are frequently indulging in inflating subscriptions during share sales, and promised action against them.
