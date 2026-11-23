MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cautioned investors against relying on grey market premiums (GMP) to gauge the likely listing price or returns from upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs), warning that such transactions take place outside the regulated securities market and carry no investor protection.
In an advisory issued on Monday, the markets regulator said unregulated pre-listing premium figures were being widely published on websites, digital platforms and in newspapers, and also being circulated by some Sebi-registered intermediaries and market participants.
These figures are often projected as indicators of an IPO's likely listing price and the potential gains investors could make.
GMP refers to the unofficial premium at which shares of an upcoming IPO are traded before their formal listing on a recognized stock exchange. Such transactions take place outside the exchange framework, without regulatory oversight, settlement guarantees or a formal price-discovery mechanism, Sebi said.
The regulator warned that the publication and circulation of these figures could harm investor interests and undermine transparency and accountability in the securities market. It has called for an end to the publication, display and dissemination of unregulated pre-listing premiums across the market.
Sebi has also advised registered intermediaries and market participants to refrain from publishing or broadcasting GMP figures on their websites and platforms, or through communication channels such as email, SMS and social media.
Investors, meanwhile, have been advised not to treat GMP as an indicator of an IPO's eventual listing price or expected returns, or participate in GMP-linked transactions. Sebi has urged them to conduct IPO-related transactions exclusively through registered intermediaries and authorized platforms.
The regulator also highlighted the absence of dispute-redressal mechanisms for investors involved in such dealings. Investors will not be entitled to investor protection benefits under Sebi or stock exchange jurisdiction in case of disputes arising from GMP transactions.
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
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