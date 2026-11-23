MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cautioned investors against relying on grey market premiums (GMP) to gauge the likely listing price or returns from upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs), warning that such transactions take place outside the regulated securities market and carry no investor protection.
In an advisory issued on Monday, the markets regulator said unregulated pre-listing premium figures were being widely published on websites, digital platforms and in newspapers, and also being circulated by some Sebi-registered intermediaries and market participants.
These figures are often projected as indicators of an IPO's likely listing price and the potential gains investors could make.
GMP refers to the unofficial premium at which shares of an upcoming IPO are traded before their formal listing on a recognized stock exchange. Such transactions take place outside the exchange framework, without regulatory oversight, settlement guarantees or a formal price-discovery mechanism, Sebi said.
The regulator warned that the publication and circulation of these figures could harm investor interests and undermine transparency and accountability in the securities market. It has called for an end to the publication, display and dissemination of unregulated pre-listing premiums across the market.
Sebi has also advised registered intermediaries and market participants to refrain from publishing or broadcasting GMP figures on their websites and platforms, or through communication channels such as email, SMS and social media.
Investors, meanwhile, have been advised not to treat GMP as an indicator of an IPO's eventual listing price or expected returns, or participate in GMP-linked transactions. Sebi has urged them to conduct IPO-related transactions exclusively through registered intermediaries and authorized platforms.
The regulator also highlighted the absence of dispute-redressal mechanisms for investors involved in such dealings. Investors will not be entitled to investor protection benefits under Sebi or stock exchange jurisdiction in case of disputes arising from GMP transactions.