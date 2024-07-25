SEBI warns stock exchanges to be ‘extra cautious’ while approving SME IPOs: Report

  • SEBI has told the bourses to enhance the level of due diligence done while approving documents even if it slows the pace of approvals for SME IPOs.

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 06:11 PM IST
SEBI Bhavan at BKC Bandra in Mumbai.
SEBI Bhavan at BKC Bandra in Mumbai.(PTI)

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed the Indian stock exchanges to exercise extra caution when approving documents for initial public offers (IPOs) of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). 

According to a report by the news website Moneycontrol, the capital market watchdog has told the bourses to enhance the level of due diligence done while approving the documents, even if it slows the pace of approvals for SME IPOs.

Also Read: SEBI directs NSE to review transactions between Linde India and Praxair India amid shareholder complaints

Earlier this month, NSE had imposed a 90 per cent price control cap on SME IPOs amid rising concerns about froth in lesser-known SME stocks. 

NSE imposes price control cap of 90% on SME IPO

“To standardise the opening price discovery and equilibrium price across exchanges during the special pre-open session for IPO on the SME platform, it has been decided to put an overall capping of up to 90 per cent over the issue price for SME IPOs,” said NSE in a circular.

The market regulator is already working on strengthening the eligibility criteria for the segment to ensure that fundamentally strong companies enter the market through the SME platform, launched in 2012.

Also Read: NSE imposes 90% price control cap on opening price of SME IPOs

Earlier this year, SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said some issuers and bankers were misusing the framework provided for SME listing. According to Buch, SEBI is collecting evidence following complaints of price manipulation in the segment.

Around 120 companies have been listed in the SME segment on both stock exchanges so far in 2024. Among these, about 35 companies saw listing day gains of 99 per cent to 415 per cent. SEBI barred three SME companies from capital markets for misusing funds raised via public offers. According to SEBI, these companies used funds for purposes other than those specified, misstated facts in offer documents and allegedly manipulated financial statements. 

SEBI said in one of its orders that retail investors must exercise a certain level of due diligence while investing in SME companies and not be swayed by "seemingly attractive returns that may quickly come their way."

Also Read: What lies ahead for SME IPOs after SEBI remarks on price manipulation? Experts weigh in

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 06:11 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOSEBI warns stock exchanges to be ‘extra cautious’ while approving SME IPOs: Report

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

176.85
03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
8.1 (4.8%)

Bharat Electronics

301.30
03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
1.15 (0.38%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

326.00
03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
11 (3.49%)

NTPC

392.05
03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.13%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Data Patterns India

3,391.95
03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
307.6 (9.97%)

Jyothy Labs

547.15
03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
39.2 (7.72%)

Tata Motors DVR

747.10
03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
45.6 (6.5%)

Tata Motors

1,091.05
03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
63.4 (6.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,295.00-117.00
    Chennai
    70,534.00-182.00
    Delhi
    70,672.00-44.00
    Kolkata
    70,672.00-44.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue