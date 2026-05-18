Sebi's IPO size relaxation has few takers as valuations take priority

The market regulator granted a rare concession in troubled times: the freedom to reduce a public offering by half without re-filing paperwork. A month later, there are few takers for the offer.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced the rule in April, allowing companies to cut the fresh issue component of an initial public offering (IPO) by up to 50%, earlier there was a 20% limit, without resubmitting their Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), which generally takes about 75 days.
As reported on 15 April, Sebi introduced the rule change to assist capital mobilisation during market volatility linked to the West Asia war.
The facility, which followed a regulatory extension for the validity of IPO observation letters, was conveyed to the Association of Investment Bankers of India and is valid for IPOs opening on or before 30 September. But investment bankers and legal advisers say issuers have not evinced interest.