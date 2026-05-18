Sebi's IPO size relaxation has few takers as valuations take priority

The market regulator granted a rare concession in troubled times: the freedom to reduce a public offering by half without re-filing paperwork. A month later, there are few takers for the offer.
The market regulator granted a rare concession in troubled times: the freedom to reduce a public offering by half without re-filing paperwork. A month later, there are few takers for the offer.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced the rule in April, allowing companies to cut the fresh issue component of an initial public offering (IPO) by up to 50%, earlier there was a 20% limit, without resubmitting their Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), which generally takes about 75 days.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced the rule in April, allowing companies to cut the fresh issue component of an initial public offering (IPO) by up to 50%, earlier there was a 20% limit, without resubmitting their Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), which generally takes about 75 days.
As reported on 15 April, Sebi introduced the rule change to assist capital mobilisation during market volatility linked to the West Asia war.
The facility, which followed a regulatory extension for the validity of IPO observation letters, was conveyed to the Association of Investment Bankers of India and is valid for IPOs opening on or before 30 September. But investment bankers and legal advisers say issuers have not evinced interest.
The reason is that the current IPO market is only interested in valuations. Companies would prefer not to proceed with IPOs than raise less money at a price that does not align with their calculations.
"We have not seen issuers exploring this option as of now," said Sourav Modi, partner at law firm JSA.
"Indian markets have an appetite for deals which match their pricing expectations. We have seen big-ticket InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts), Reits (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and IPOs being massively oversubscribed in the last four weeks, and none of them reduced their size by more than 20%," he explained.
For instance, three consecutive mainboard IPOs of Bagmane Prime Office REIT, OnEMI Technology Solutions, and Citius Transnet Investment Trust, were subscribed 25, 10, and 20 times, respectively, without the need to reduce their offer size.
Pricing is vital
"The 50% flexibility acts as a buffer, but executing a reduction of that scale can affect investor confidence regarding demand," a dealmaker at a Mumbai-based investment bank explained, wishing to remain unnamed since they are not authorized to speak to the media.
- Sebi's 50% IPO size flexibility rule has found few takers.
- Valuation alignment, not transaction size, is the dominant concern for issuers.
- Downsizing by 50% signals weak demand, making the option a bit of an issue.
- PE-backed companies seeking exits are the rule's most logical beneficiaries.
- June's updated financials will determine whether India's IPO pipeline truly reopens.
"For our large mandates, we are currently focusing on matching institutional pricing demands rather than resizing capital requirements. If pricing aligns with market expectations, then the current liquidity pipeline will remain sufficient to absorb transactions without downsizing," this investment banker said.
India's IPO pipeline currently has a few big IPOs whose DRHPs have already been filed. These include SBI Funds Management Ltd, InCred Holdings Ltd, Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd, Sterlite Electric Ltd, and UPL arm Advanta Enterprises Ltd.
Despite global uncertainty and risk aversion, 2026 saw the listing of 20 mainboard companies, collectively raising around ₹20,000 crore. This was broadly in line with 2025, when 10 listings raised a similar amount.
While overall capital raised was comparable across both years, the composition differed meaningfully. The year 2025 was characterized by larger issue sizes, with offerings such as Hexaware Technologies contributing significantly to aggregate proceeds. In contrast, 2026 saw a greater number of smaller-sized issues, with the largest listing being Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd's ₹3,080 crore offer.
IPO lawyers that Mint spoke to said that firms facing demand issues prefer to defer the public offering entirely rather than proceed with a smaller capital raise. But this relaxation might Help a select few companies that use IPOs to execute private equity (PE) fund exits.
Where the rule could matter
"This particular relaxation is quite useful for issuers who may face pressure on valuation in the short term but still view an IPO and consequent listing as an important milestone," Vishal Yaduvanshi, partner and regional co-head of capital markets - north at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said. "Such issuers can now reduce the issue size by a larger extent. This helps them to proceed with listing at lower than expected valuation, by reducing the dilutive impact of the offering on the cap table."
Amit Tungare, managing partner at Asahi Legal, said the primary beneficiaries of the relaxation will ideally be growth-stage companies with flexible capex requirements and those navigating volatile sector valuations.
The investment banker quoted earlier in the story said that, though no company they know of is currently reducing their offer sizes by 50%, a clearer picture can only be painted after June, when the current lull in the IPO market will be broken by updated offer documents with March-end financials.