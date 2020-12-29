SEC green-lights direct listing on NYSE

While this new direct listing model might be cheap, it does have its downsides. Underwriters will usually promote the business to potential investors during what is called a 'roadshow' and even secure investors in advance in a traditional IPO. Further, traditional IPOs offer shares of the company in question to a select group of heavy-hitters before hitting the stock exchange. However, direct listings skip this step, and the promotional process is entirely on the aspiring public business in a direct listing. Additionally, the lack of an underwriter, which acts as the gatekeeper of the traditional IPO process, means that there is no entity that vets the company's financials in detail or ensures that the disclosures the company makes around its initial listing are accurate. Investors often take security in and are reassured by the credibility of the vetting process by investment banks and are likely to feel more comfortable to put an investment down. In a direct listing, it is not easy to obtain this level of clarity. Underwriters also protect the company's share price from too much volatility in the early days of trading.