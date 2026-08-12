After Mahanadi, Coal India's SECL invites banker pitches for proposed ₹10,000 crore IPO

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, has initiated the process of appointing investment banks for an initial public offering, according to a document reviewed by Mint.
SECL’s proposed IPO, which is expected to be a mix of a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by the parent company, is likely to be worth around ₹8,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore, two people aware of the matter told Mint. The coal producer is seeking four to five bookrunning lead managers to structure and manage the public issue.