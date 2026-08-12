After Mahanadi, Coal India's SECL invites banker pitches for proposed ₹10,000 crore IPO

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read12 Aug 2026, 02:05 PM IST
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Coal India plans to eventually divest up to 25% of its stake in SECL.
Summary
SECL’s proposed IPO of 8,000 crore to 10,000 crore is expected to be a mix of a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by the parent company.

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, has initiated the process of appointing investment banks for an initial public offering, according to a document reviewed by Mint.

SECL’s proposed IPO, which is expected to be a mix of a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by the parent company, is likely to be worth around 8,000 crore to 10,000 crore, two people aware of the matter told Mint. The coal producer is seeking four to five bookrunning lead managers to structure and manage the public issue.

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Coal India plans to divest up to 25% of its shareholding in the subsidiary over time, the document showed. The initial tranche will comprise an offer for sale of at least 10% of Coal India’s holdings alongside a potential fresh equity issuance of about 5% by SECL.

Prior to the offering, the company’s equity shares, which carry a face value of 1,000 apiece, will be split into shares of a lower face value.

SECL is among the highest coal-producing subsidiary companies of Coal India. Its 61 coal mines are spread across Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The mines are divided into three groups: Central India coalfields, Korba coalfields and Mand Raigarh Coalfields.

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The company produced 176.2 million tonnes of coal in FY26, registering a growth of 5.26%. SECL also operates a coal carbonization plant of Dankuni Coal Complex in West Bengal that was leased to it by Coal India. The plant produces coal gas, coke fines, coal fines, dehydrated tar and ammonium sulphates, among others.

Coal India did not immediately respond to Mint’s queries seeking comment on the planned IPO.

Mahanadi Coalfields

Mint reported on 4 August that Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), another Coal India subsidiary, had appointed SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, IDBI Capital Markets and Bank of Baroda Capital Markets as merchant bankers for its proposed IPO of about 10,000 crore.

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“Both the IPO processes will run simultaneously, with SECL expected to list a month or two after Mahanadi,” one person said on condition of anonymity.

Coal India had approved preliminary plans to partially sell stakes in two of its largest subsidiaries – SECL and MCL – as part of its broader subsidiary listing strategy. The listing plans followed an advisory from the ministry of coal, which asked Coal India to initiate concrete steps to facilitate the listing of its subsidiaries in the current financial year, Mint reported in December.

About the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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