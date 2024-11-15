Second-Hand Marketplace Vinted Rules Out IPO for Now, CEO Says

Vinted, Europe’s largest online marketplace for second-hand clothes, is ruling out an initial public offering for now as it focuses on expanding beyond fashion.

Bloomberg
Published15 Nov 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Second-Hand Marketplace Vinted Rules Out IPO for Now, CEO Says
Second-Hand Marketplace Vinted Rules Out IPO for Now, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Vinted, Europe’s largest online marketplace for second-hand clothes, is ruling out an initial public offering for now as it focuses on expanding beyond fashion.

It’s easier to deal with five or six investors than to have to appease a large shareholder base, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Plantenga said on Thursday. The Vilnius, Lithuania-based company reached a valuation of €5 billion ($5.29 billion) after completing a secondary share sale last month led by the private equity firm TPG.

“We’re expanding into new countries and we’re expanding our categories. We’re taking a ton of risk,” Plantenga said in an interview at the Web Summit in Lisbon. “I want to play these bets out.”

New Segments

Vinted is working to expand into other segments of the second-hand market, including phones, toys, gaming consoles and, potentially, luxury watches, Plantenga said. At the same time, the company is investing in efficient shipping, payments and product verification services, he said.

“If you look at second-hand trading platforms, they’ve been there for decades,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is to create a market that’s much bigger than anything that’s online, by consistently taking every friction point and every cost point out of the equation.”

Vinted was co-founded in 2008 by Milda Mitkute and Justas Janauskas. Mitkute was moving house and wanted a way to sell her used clothes. That led to the creation of a website where users could trade their clothing items. 

Operations Streamlined

When Netherlands-born Plantenga joined the company in 2016 as a consultant, Vinted was close to going broke. “We were burning a bit more than a million euros a month, and we roughly had somewhere in the tune of nine to 12 months of runway,” he said.

A year later, after becoming CEO, Plantenga simplified Vinted’s operations, closed some offices in Europe, and centralized its technology, paving the way to become Lithuania’s first unicorn — a startup valued at more than $1 billion. Last year, Vinted posted an annual profit for the first time, with sales increasing by 61% to a record €596.3 million.

The 41-year-old said he expects Vinted to remain profitable this year and next. For now, Vinted isn’t interested in being acquired, according to Plantenga.

“There’s been soft interest,” he said. “But like when you’re on a rocket ship, you’re not thinking about exiting. So, we’ve not seriously entertained any of that.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOSecond-Hand Marketplace Vinted Rules Out IPO for Now, CEO Says

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

138.00
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.25 (-0.9%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.80
03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.2 (-0.88%)

Tata Motors share price

774.25
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-12.15 (-1.55%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.05
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-0.4 (-0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

SKF India share price

4,507.70
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-364.25 (-7.48%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

6,740.65
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-392.45 (-5.5%)

Torrent Power share price

1,560.00
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-85.45 (-5.19%)

P I Industries share price

4,244.25
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-204.85 (-4.6%)
More from Top Losers

DCM Shriram share price

1,291.05
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
104.2 (8.78%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.78
03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
6.63 (8.48%)

Eicher Motors share price

4,885.55
03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
296.45 (6.46%)

Jio Financial Services share price

318.45
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
19.05 (6.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,655.00-1,200.00
    Chennai
    75,661.00-1,200.00
    Delhi
    75,813.00-1,200.00
    Kolkata
    75,665.00-1,200.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.