SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: 10 key things to know from the RHP ahead of ₹1,087 crore offer launch on Wednesday

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of SEDEMAC Mechatronics is set to open on Wednesday, March 4 and will remain so till Friday, March 6. The price band of the ₹1,087.45 crore IPO has been fixed at ₹1,287 to ₹1,352 per share. Following the end of the subscription period, the company will likely finalise the share allotment on Monday, March 9, and the stock is expected to debut on the BSE and the NSE on Wednesday, March 11.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: 10 things from RHP As the IPO will open next week, here are the 10 key things that investors should know about the share sale from the RHP:

1. SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO details The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 8,043,300 shares of face value of ₹10 each aggregating up to ₹1,087.45 crore.

2. SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO book-running lead managers and registrar ICICI Securities Limited, Avendus Capital Private Limited, and Axis Capital Limited are the book-running lead managers, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO.

3. Selling shareholders in the OFS Promoters Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit are among the promoter selling shareholders, while Xponentia Opportunities Fund II, NRJN Family Trust, and Mace Private Limited are among the investor selling shareholders in the OFS.

4. Objects of the offer The objects of the offer are to carry out the OFS and achieve the benefits of listing the shares on the stock exchanges, which is expected to enhance the company's visibility and brand image, as well as provide a public market for the shares in India. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS.

5. SEDEMAC Mechatronics business The company is a supplier of control-intensive, critical-to-the-application electronic control units to leading original equipment manufacturers in the mobility and industrial markets in India, the United States, and Europe.

6. SEDEMAC Mechatronics financial performance The company's revenue from operations for FY23 stood at ₹4,230.28 million, which rose to ₹5,306.53 million in FY24 and to ₹6,583.63 million in FY25. For the nine months ended

December 31, 2025, the company's revenue from operations was ₹7,706.65 million.

Its profits for FY23, FY24, and FY25 were ₹85.73 million, ₹58.78 million, and ₹470.45 million, respectively. For the first nine months in FY26, the company's profit was ₹714.98 million.

7. SEDEMAC Mechatronics promoters The promoters of the company are Shashikanth Suryanarayanan, Amit Arun Dixit, Manish Sharma, and Anaykumar Avinash Joshi.

As of the date of this Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), promoters held, in aggregate, 9,850,500 shares of face value of ₹10, representing 22.26% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up Equity Share capital of the company on a fully diluted basis.

8. SEDEMAC Mechatronics management The company has six directors on its board, comprising three executive directors and three non-executive directors, including two independent directors. The company has one woman independent director, Poyni Bhatt, who is the Chairperson of the board.

Shashikanth Suryanarayanan is the Managing Director of the company.

9. SEDEMAC Mechatronics peers Bosch, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited, Sona Blw Precision Forgings Limited, and Schaeffler India Limited are some of the listed peers of the company.

10. Revenue concentration is a key risk The company has a high degree of revenue concentration with a small number of customers, particularly, a key customer, TVS Motor Company Limited, which contributed 75.48%, 80.46%, 83.46% and 79.05% of its revenue from operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, FY25, FY24 and FY23, respectively.

This exposes the company to significant business risk if demand from these customers reduces or commercial relationships change, which could have a significant negative effect on the company's business, profitability, and cash flows.

