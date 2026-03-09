SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment date likely today: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Allotment Date today: The initial public offering (IPO) of SEDEMAC Mechatronics saw robust investor participation, and attention has now turned to the IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised today, March 9, 2025.

The issue was open for subscription from March 4 to March 6. With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Wednesday, March 11. SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares are set to debut on both the NSE and BSE.

Advertisement

Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed tomorrow, March 10.

Investors can check the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status online either through the BSE website or via MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status online.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Allotment Status Check BSE and NSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

For NSE, visit allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘SEDEMAC Mechatronics’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Advertisement

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Select ‘SEDEMAC Mechatronics’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP Today SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares are showing moderate activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP stands at ₹13 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹1365 apiece, reflecting a 0.96% gain over the IPO price.

Advertisement

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Subscription Status, The IPO was subscribed 2.68 times by end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 0.20 times, and NII portion was booked 0.77 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 8.46 times bids. Moreover, the employee portion was subscribed 2.95 times.

The company has received bids for 1.51 crore shares against 56.32 lakh shares on offer.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics Key Details SEDEMAC Mechatronics’ IPO is entirely structured as an offer for sale (OFS), meaning the company itself will not receive any fresh capital from the issue. Instead, existing shareholders are offloading part of their holdings through the public market.

A total of 80,43,300 equity shares are being offered in the IPO by current investors. Among the key sellers are the company’s promoters Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit, who are trimming their stakes as part of the share sale.

Advertisement

Several prominent institutional investors are also participating in the OFS. These include A91 Emerging Fund II LLP, NRJN Family Trust, Xponentia Capital Partners, Mace Pvt Ltd, the 360 One Group, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Since the entire issue involves secondary share sales by existing stakeholders, SEDEMAC Mechatronics will not receive any proceeds from the public offering.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹1,287 to ₹1,352 per share. At the upper end of the band, the IPO values the company at close to ₹6,000 crore.

Despite the high-profile investor participation, the public issue has so far seen muted demand and remains undersubscribed.

Ahead of the IPO launch, the company raised ₹326 crore from anchor investors. The anchor book attracted participation from several well-known institutional investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, and 3PIM India Equity (IFSC) Fund, according to data available on the BSE website.

Advertisement

For retail investors, the minimum bid lot is 32 shares. At the upper price band of ₹1,352 per share, the minimum investment requirement comes to ₹43,264.

The IPO is being managed by ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital and Axis Capital, which are acting as the book-running lead managers for the issue.

About SEDEMAC Mechatronics SEDEMAC Mechatronics, headquartered in Pune, operates in the mobility and industrial technology space. The company manufactures and supplies control-intensive electronic control units (ECUs) to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across India, the US and Europe.

Also Read | Zepto eyes updated IPO filing in April, as valuation comes under review

One of its core product segments includes sensor-less commutation-based integrated starter generator ECUs, which are primarily used in two-wheelers and three-wheelers powered by internal combustion engines.

The company serves several well-known industrial and automotive clients, including TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Briggs and Stratton LLC, and DEIF India.

Advertisement

From a financial standpoint, SEDEMAC Mechatronics reported revenue of ₹217.35 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹17.07 crore as of June 30, 2025.

For the full FY25 financial year, the company posted revenue of ₹658.36 crore and PAT of ₹47.04 crore, reflecting steady business growth across its core markets.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.