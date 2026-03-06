SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Day 3 LIVE: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) SEDEMAC Mechatronics Ltd opened on 4 March 2026 and will remain open until 6 March 2026. This means investors have just one day to apply for the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO. According to SEDEMAC Mechatronics' IPO subscription status, the public issue has received a tepid response from primary market investors. The public issue aims to raise ₹1,087 crore, all of which is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route. The company has announced the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO price band at ₹1287 to ₹1352 per equity share.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP today

According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a discount of ₹5 in the grey market today. This means the grey market is signalling a discount of ₹5 for SEDEMAC Mechatronics' IPO listing, as the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is minus ₹5.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO subscription status

By 10:54 AM on the third day of bidding, the public issue was booked 0.51 times, the retail portion was subscribed 0.12 times, the NII segment was filled 0.28 times, and the QIB segment was subscribed 1.36 times.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO review

Assigning an ‘apply’ tag to the public issue, Ventura Securities said that SEDEMAC operates a design-to-delivery model, in which it collaborates closely with OEM customers from product conceptualisation through validation and commercialisation. The company undertakes end-to-end development of electronic control units (ECUs), including embedded software programming, hardware circuit design, calibration, testing, and system validation. Its solutions are typically integrated into customer vehicle platforms under long-term supply arrangements, resulting in recurring revenues across product life cycles.

Sushil Finance and SBI Capital Securities have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the public issue, while Swastika Investmart has assigned an ‘avoid’ tag to the public issue.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO details

The most likely SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment date is 7 March 2026. However, due to Saturday falling on 7 March 2026, the finalisation of share allotment may be delayed for 9 March 2026 i.e. for Monday next week.

Likewise, the most likely SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing date is 11 March 2026.