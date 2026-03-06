SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Day 3 LIVE: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) SEDEMAC Mechatronics Ltd opened on 4 March 2026 and will remain open until 6 March 2026. This means investors have just one day to apply for the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO. According to SEDEMAC Mechatronics' IPO subscription status, the public issue has received a tepid response from primary market investors. The public issue aims to raise ₹1,087 crore, all of which is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route. The company has announced the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO price band at ₹1287 to ₹1352 per equity share.
According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a discount of ₹5 in the grey market today. This means the grey market is signalling a discount of ₹5 for SEDEMAC Mechatronics' IPO listing, as the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is minus ₹5.
By 10:54 AM on the third day of bidding, the public issue was booked 0.51 times, the retail portion was subscribed 0.12 times, the NII segment was filled 0.28 times, and the QIB segment was subscribed 1.36 times.
Assigning an ‘apply’ tag to the public issue, Ventura Securities said that SEDEMAC operates a design-to-delivery model, in which it collaborates closely with OEM customers from product conceptualisation through validation and commercialisation. The company undertakes end-to-end development of electronic control units (ECUs), including embedded software programming, hardware circuit design, calibration, testing, and system validation. Its solutions are typically integrated into customer vehicle platforms under long-term supply arrangements, resulting in recurring revenues across product life cycles.
Sushil Finance and SBI Capital Securities have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the public issue, while Swastika Investmart has assigned an ‘avoid’ tag to the public issue.
The most likely SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment date is 7 March 2026. However, due to Saturday falling on 7 March 2026, the finalisation of share allotment may be delayed for 9 March 2026 i.e. for Monday next week.
Likewise, the most likely SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing date is 11 March 2026.
Company's strengths you may like to know:
• Strong R&D-led engineering capabilities in automotive control.
• Long-standing relationships with leading OEM customers.
• Positioned to benefit from increasing electronic and EV content.
— Ventura Securities
Backed by a dedicated engineering team of over 300 professionals and ongoing investments in automation and R&D, SEDEMAC maintains scalable production capabilities. The capacity framework enables alignment with long-term OEM programs, platform expansions, and volume ramp-ups across internal combustion and electric mobility segments.
The company operates two manufacturing facilities in Pune, Maharashtra, with an aggregate installed capacity running into multiple million electronic control units per annum. Its infrastructure supports PCB assembly, system integration, calibration, and end-of-line validation processes aligned with OEM quality standards.
By 10:12 AM on the third day of bidding, the public issue was booked 0.50 times, the retail portion was subscribed 0.11 times, the NII segment was filled 0.27 times, and the QIB segment was subscribed 1.36 times.
