SEDEMAC Mechatronics Share Price LIVE: GMP, experts hint flat share debut in Indian stock market

SEDEMAC Mechatronics Share Price LIVE: SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares are scheduled to debut in the Indian stock market today following a successful initial public offering (IPO) that attracted considerable interest.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing date is today, March 11, 2026. The mainboard IPO was available for subscription from March 4 to March 6, and the allotment date for SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO was March 9. The shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE on March 11.

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby notified that starting Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the equity shares of SEDEMAC MECHATRONICS LIMITED will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange in the ‘B’ Group of Securities, according to a notice from the BSE.

Additionally, trading members should be aware that this particular scrip will be included in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, and trading will commence at 10:00 AM.

In anticipation of the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing today, investors are monitoring trends in the grey market premium (GMP). For SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP today, analysts are suggesting a modest opening for the shares.

