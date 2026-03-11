SEDEMAC Mechatronics Share Price LIVE: GMP, experts hint flat share debut in Indian stock market

SEDEMAC Mechatronics Share Price LIVE: SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares are scheduled to debut in the Indian stock market today following a successful initial public offering (IPO) that attracted considerable interest.
SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing date is today, March 11, 2026. The mainboard IPO was available for subscription from March 4 to March 6, and the allotment date for SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO was March 9. The shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE on March 11.
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby notified that starting Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the equity shares of SEDEMAC MECHATRONICS LIMITED will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange in the ‘B’ Group of Securities, according to a notice from the BSE.
Additionally, trading members should be aware that this particular scrip will be included in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, and trading will commence at 10:00 AM.
In anticipation of the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing today, investors are monitoring trends in the grey market premium (GMP). For SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP today, analysts are suggesting a modest opening for the shares.
The SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO features only an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 80,43,300 equity shares, which are being offered by promoters Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit, in addition to other selling stakeholders.
As part of the OFS, a number of investors—including A91 Emerging Fund II LLP, NRJN Family Trust, Xponentia Capital Partners from Mumbai, Mace Pvt Ltd, the 360 One group, and HDFC Life Insurance Company—will also be selling their stakes in the company.
The initial public offering of Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd, which specializes in powertrain controls and auto parts manufacturing, experienced a subscription rate of 2.68 times by the final day of bidding on Friday.
The IPO, valued at ₹1,087 crore, attracted bids for 1,51,11,151 shares compared to the 56,32,899 shares available, according to data from the NSE.
The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment witnessed a significant subscription rate of 8.46 times. Meanwhile, the non-institutional investors' portion saw a 77% subscription level, and the retail individual investors (RIIs) category was subscribed at 20%.
SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP today is ₹0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹1,352 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Based on the activities in the grey market over the last 14 sessions, the current GMP ( ₹0) indicates a trend towards decline. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹-30.00, while the highest GMP noted by experts is ₹130.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
