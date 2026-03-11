SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal share debut at a modest premium in Indian stock market

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Listing: SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares are set to list in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing date is today, 11 March 2026.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from March 4 to 6, and SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment date was March 9. SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing date is March 11, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the equity shares of SEDEMAC MECHATRONICS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP). SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP today and analysts signal a modest debut of shares.

Here’s what SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP today signals.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP Today SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares are commanding a muted premium in the grey market. According to experts, SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP today is ₹22 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares are available higher by ₹22 apiece than their IPO price.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Listing Price SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹1,374 apiece, which is at a 1.63% premium to the issue price of ₹1,352 per share.

Analysts also expect SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares to list with a muted debut in the Indian stock market today.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO being entirely an offer-for-sale means no fresh capital is coming into the business, which may slightly limit aggressive listing enthusiasm. Subscription data indicates that institutional investors showed strong confidence with over 8x demand in the QIB category, while retail participation remained relatively muted, according to Anuj Badjate, Managing Director of Badjate Stock & shares Pvt Ltd.

“Based on current grey market trends indicating a premium of around ₹85, the stock could potentially list around ₹1,430 – ₹1,440 levels, implying a modest listing gain of around 6–7%. Investors should closely monitor post-listing demand and broader market sentiment before taking fresh positions,” said Badjate.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue began on March 4, Wednesday, and ended on March 6, Friday. SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment date was March 9, Monday, and the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing date is March 11, Wednesday. SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,087.45 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely an offer for sale of 80.43 lakh equity shares. SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO price band was set at ₹1,287 to ₹1,352 per share.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO subscription status showed that the issue got subscribed 2.68 times in total, as per NSE data. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 20%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 77%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 8.46 times subscription.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO registrar.

