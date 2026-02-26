SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: Price band set at ₹1,287- 1,352 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO price band: The SEDEMAC Mechatronics Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹1,287 to ₹1,352 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4 and will close on Friday, March 6. The allocation to anchor investors for the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 2.

The floor price and cap price are 128.7 times and 135.2 times the face value of the equity shares, respectively. The SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO lot size is 11 equity shares and in multiples of 11 equity shares thereafter.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employees have been reserved equity shares aggregating up to ₹1 crore.

Tentatively, SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, March 9 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, March 10, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. SEDEMAC Mechatronics share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, March 11.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO details The IPO consists solely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 80.43 lakh equity shares, without any component of a fresh issue. The selling shareholders include promoters Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit, along with seven investors such as A91 Emerging Fund, NRJN Family Trust, Xponentia Opportunities Fund, and 360 ONE.

Since the public issue is entirely an OFS, all the proceeds will be distributed to the selling shareholders, and Sedemac Mechatronics will not obtain any funds from this offer.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Avendus Capital Private Ltd, and Axis Capital Ltd are the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Company details Sedemac Mechatronics is a deeptech company established by Professor Shashikanth Suryanarayanan and his students in a laboratory at IIT Bombay during 2007-08. As one of India's foremost producers of genset controllers, Sedemac Mechatronics provides electronic control units (ECUs) essential for both automotive and industrial uses.

These ECUs are utilized by major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India and international markets like the United States and Europe. A substantial portion of the company's income stems from products created using proprietary control technologies developed internally, allowing it to offer customized and value-oriented solutions to OEM clients.

In terms of financial performance, operational revenue rose from ₹423.03 crore in FY23 to ₹530.65 crore in FY24, and further increased to ₹658.36 crore in FY25. The profit was recorded at ₹8.57 crore in FY23, decreased to ₹5.88 crore in FY24, and then surged to ₹47.05 crore in FY25. For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, the company announced a revenue of ₹217.36 crore along with a profit of ₹17.07 crore.