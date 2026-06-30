Seemax Resources IPO opens today. Here's GMP, subscription status, & other key details

Seemax Resources IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Seemax Resources opened for subscription on June 30 and will remain open till July 2, 2026. It is a Gujarat-based company engaged in providing material handling equipment (MHE) rental solutions and trading of material handling equipment.

The share allotment is likely to be finalised on July 3, and the company's shares are expected to debut on the BSE SME on July 7.

Seemax Resources IPO subscription status The Seemax Resources IPO was subscribed 54% as of 12:20PM on June 30, the opening day of the bidding process, according to BSE data. The retail investor portion saw 0.05 times subscription, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 0.99 times. Meanwhile, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) had not placed any bids for the SME public issue at that point.

Seemax Resources IPO GMP today The GMP of Seemax Resources IPO is currently +0 in the grey market, as per websites tracking the unlisted market. This means that the estimated listing price of Seemax Resources IPO is likely to be same as the IPO price of ₹141.

Seemax Resources IPO details Seemax Resources' IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹19.74 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 0.14 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale.

The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹134–141 per share. Investors can bid in lots of 1,000 shares, while retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots (2,000 shares), translating to a minimum investment of ₹2.82 lakh at the upper end of the price band.

The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds primarily for purchasing material handling equipment ( ₹1.5 crore), repaying borrowings ( ₹1.5 crore), and meeting long-term working capital requirements ( ₹3.25 crore).