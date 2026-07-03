Seemax Resources IPO share allotment in focus today: Latest GMP, 5 steps to check status online

Seemax Resources IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, 3 July. The SME IPO opened on Tuesday, 30 June, and concluded on Thursday, 2 July, with an overall subscription of nearly 4 times.

Seemax Resources IPO was a fresh issue of 14,00,000 shares. With a price band of ₹134 to ₹141 per share, the issue aimed to raise ₹19.74 crore, which it intends to use to meet capital expenditure requirements, to pay some borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

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Seemax Resources' stock is due to list on the BSE SME on Tuesday, 7 July.

Seemax Resources serves several industries, including automotive, steel, glass, cement, textiles, engineering goods, warehousing and logistics, retail and e-commerce, ports and shipping, construction and infrastructure, as well as aviation and railways.

It provides rental solutions for material handling equipment and is also engaged in its trading.

How to check Seemax Resources IPO allotment status online? Investors can check the share allotment status on the registrar's website as well as on the websites of the BSE.

Cameo Corporate Services was the registrar of the Seemax Resources IPO.

How to check Seemax Resources IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

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Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct weblink

Step 2: Click on any of the given three links

Step 3: Select the company's name

Step 4: Insert either the PAN, the application number, or the DPID client ID

Step 5: Enter the captcha and hit "submit"

How to check Seemax Resources IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE using the following link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Step 2: Select the “Equity” option

Step 3: Select issue name

Step 4: Enter either your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Enter the captcha and hit “submit”

Seemax Resources IPO GMP today According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Seemax Resources stock on Friday morning was nil. This indicates the stock could list at par with the issue price of ₹141.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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