Sellowrap Industries IPO allotment expected today: Here's how to check status

Sellowrap Industries IPO allotment is set for today, July 30. The IPO was open from July 25-29 and was oversubscribed 65 times, with non-institutional investors oversubscribing 187 times. Investors can check their allotment status via Purva Sharegistry India or the NSE website.

A Ksheerasagar
Published30 Jul 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Sellowrap Industries IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Sellowrap Industries is expected to be finalized today, July 30. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Purva Sharegistry India, or the NSE website.

The IPO, which was open for bidding from July 25 to July 29, saw a robust response from investors, being subscribed 65 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 187 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 68 times and the QIB was booked at 18 times.

The IPO price was set at 83 per share. Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on July 11, 2025.

Steps to check the Sellowrap Industries IPO allotment status on Purvashare

Step 01: Log in to the Sellowrap Industries page: https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query

Step 02: Choose IPO Name ‘Sellowrap Industries‘ from the drop-down menu bar.

Step 03: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 04: Click on the 'Search' button.

Step 05: Your Sellowrap Industries IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen (desktop/mobile).

Steps to check allotment status online on NSE’s website

Step 1: Open the IPO allotment page at https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Log in with your credentials.

Step 3: Select Sellowrap Industries, enter your PAN details and application number, and click “Submit.”

About Sellowrap Industries

Sellowrap Industries Limited is a manufacturing company, headquartered in Mumbai, specializing in the production of customized components for the automotive, non-automotive, and white goods industries. Operating in the B2B sector, we offer both adhesive and non-adhesive processed components, delivering solutions that emphasize quality, cost-efficiency, and maximum customer value.

The company has been serving major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India and abroad by manufacturing components from a wide range of foam and plastic grades.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
