Senco Gold IPO allotment date today. Latest GMP, how to check status online2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Senco Gold IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the jewelry company are available at a premium of ₹114 in grey market today
Senco Gold IPO: Finalisation of share allocation for the initial public offer (IPO) of Senco gold Ltd can be announced any time today as Senco Gold IPO allotment date is most likely on 11th July 2023. Those, who have applied for the public issue are advised to check Senco Gold IPO allotment status online by logging at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar KFin Technologies Ltd. Meanwhile, ahead of share allocation, grey market continues to drop strong vibes in regard to Senco Gold IPO. According to market observers, shares of Senco Gold are available at a premium of ₹114 in grey market today.
