Senco Gold IPO: Finalisation of share allocation for the initial public offer (IPO) of Senco gold Ltd can be announced any time today as Senco Gold IPO allotment date is most likely on 11th July 2023. Those, who have applied for the public issue are advised to check Senco Gold IPO allotment status online by logging at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar KFin Technologies Ltd. Meanwhile, ahead of share allocation, grey market continues to drop strong vibes in regard to Senco Gold IPO. According to market observers, shares of Senco Gold are available at a premium of ₹114 in grey market today.

Senco Gold IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Senco Gold IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹114, which is ₹6 lower from its Monday GMP of ₹120. They said that dip in Senco Gold IPO GMP is because of the dip in secondary market mood. However, they maintained that grey market is still giving strong signals in regard to Senco Gold IPO as it is still around 35 per cent higher from Senco Gold IPO price band of ₹301 to ₹317 per equity share.

Senco Gold IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, a bidder will be able to check its application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at KFintech website. However, for more convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech web link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check Senco Gold IPO allotment status online.

Senco Gold IPO allotment status check BSE

To check one's application status online after the announcement of share allocation, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click at 'Search' button.

Your Senco Gold IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Senco Gold IPO allotment status KFintech

1] Login at direct KFintech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select 'Senco Gold IPO';

3] Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account' or PAN (For convenience, here we are taking Application Number);

4] Enter Application Number;

5] Enter Captcha; and

6] Click at the 'SUBMIT' option below.

