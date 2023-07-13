Senco Gold IPO listing date most likely on tomorrow. What GMP signals?2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Senco Gold IPO: Market observers predict a grey market premium of ₹128 per equity share, indicating a potential 40% premium on the IPO price
Senco Gold IPO listing: After allotment of shares, all eyes are now set on the Senco Gold IPO listing date, which is most likely on 14th July 2023 i.e. on tomorrow. so, lucky allottees and market observers are busy scanning balance sheet of the company and their performance in unlisted stock market to find out clue in regard to Senco Gold IPO listing price. According to market observers, shares of Senco Gold Ltd is available at a premium of ₹128 per equity share in grey market today.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×