Senco Gold IPO listing date most likely on tomorrow. What GMP signals?

Senco Gold IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Senco Gold IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹128, which is ₹3 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹125 per equity share. They said that grey market has remained almost steady about Senco Gold shares as it has been oscillating in ₹120 to ₹135 range after closure of Senco Gold IPO bidding. On reason for strong sentiment in regard to Senco Gold shares in grey market, market observers maintained that Indian stock market has remained sideways for near one week and grey market is following the same pattern. It is steady in ₹120 to ₹135 zone, signaling positive debut for Senco Gold shares.