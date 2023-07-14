Senco Gold IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see ideaForge, Cyient DLM like debut2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Senco Gold IPO listing date has been fixed on 14th July 2023 and stock market experts see Senco Gold share price opening at around 40% premium against the offer price of ₹301 to ₹317
Senco Gold IPO listing date has been fixed on 14th July 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of Senco Gold Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' group of Securities on Friday, 14th July 2023. Senco Gold IPO listing will take place in a special pre-open session at 10:00 AM on Friday session.
