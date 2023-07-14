According to stock market experts, Senco Gold IPO may list at a strong premium and repeat the listing performance of recently listed stocks like ideaForge Technology and Cyient DLM Ltd. They said that recent successful listings have demonstrated significant profitability, setting the stage for Senco Gold Ltd to follow suit. They said that Senco Gold share price may open above ₹450 apiece levels, delivering at least 40 per cent listing premium to the lucky allottees. Meanwhile, grey market has maintained its positive sentiment in regard to the public issue. According to market observers, Senco Gold share price is quoting at a premium of ₹130 in grey market today.