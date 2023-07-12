Senco Gold IPO: What GMP signifies after finalisation of share allotment2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:37 AM IST
The total size of Senco Gold IPO was ₹405 crore and the company had fixed the price band at ₹301 to ₹317 per equity share for the IPO.
Senco Gold Ltd has finalised the share allotment for its recently concluded initial public offering (IPO). Investors will now look at the grey market premium (GMP) to know the estimated listing price of Senco Gold shares.
