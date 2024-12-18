Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Senores Pharma IPO: Price band set at 372-391 per share; check key dates, issue details, and more

Senores Pharma IPO: Price band set at ₹372-391 per share; check key dates, issue details, and more

Pranati Deva

Senores Pharmaceuticals has set its IPO price band at 372-391 per share, requiring a minimum investment of 14,858. The 582.11 crore IPO opens on December 20 and closes on December 24, with a listing date expected on December 30, 2024.

Senores Pharma IPO: Price band set at 372-391 per share; check key dates, issue details, and more

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO price band: The Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 372 to 391 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. Re 1. Investors can apply with a minimum lot size of 38 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 14,858 for retail participants.

This 582.11 crore IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Friday, December 20, and will close on Tuesday, December 24. The allocation to anchor investors is planned for Thursday, December 19. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on Thursday, December 26, 2024, with a tentative listing date set for Monday, December 30, 2024, on both the BSE and NSE.

About the firm

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Senores Pharmaceuticals is a global research-driven pharmaceutical company focused on the development and manufacture of a diverse range of pharmaceutical products. It serves highly regulated markets such as the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom, while also maintaining a presence in emerging markets. The company specializes in critical care injectables and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

The company has shown significant growth in recent years. Its consolidated revenue from operations increased from 141.70 million in FY22 to 353.37 million in FY23, and further to 2,145.24 million in FY24. For the six months ending September 30, 2024, Senores reported revenue from operations of 1,810.18 million.

Similarly, the company’s consolidated profit rose from 9.91 million in FY22 to 84.33 million in FY23 and surged to 327.08 million in FY24. For the period ending September 30, 2024, the company recorded a profit of 239.43 million.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO details

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO is a book built issue of 582.11 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 1.28 crore shares aggregating to 500.00 crore and offer for sale of 0.21 crore shares aggregating to 82.11 crore.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to invest in its subsidiaries and pay some of its borrowings. Some parts of the net proceeds will be used for acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Senores Pharma IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Equirus Capital Private Limited, Ambit Private Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited are the book running lead managers of the Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.