Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited ended on 24 December 2024. Now, applicants and stock market observers eagerly await the announcement of share allocation. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the most likely Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO listing date is 30 December 2024, i.e. Monday next week. So, allotted shares will be credited into the demat account of lucky applicants by Friday evening. Hence, Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO applicants and market observers are waiting for the announcement of share allocation from now on. They believe that Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment date is either 26 December 2024 or 27 December 2024, i.e. today or tomorrow.

Meanwhile, before Senores Pharmaceuticals' IPO allotment status gets announced, the grey market signalled a healthy return for the lucky allottees. According to stock market observers, shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited are available at a premium of ₹242 in the grey market today.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP today As mentioned, Senores Pharmaceuticals' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹242, ₹012 higher than the weekend GMP of Senores Pharmaceuticals' IPO. Market observers said that strong responses by investors and improvement in the Indian stock market bias could be the reasons for rising sentiments in the grey market. On what this Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP mean, market observers said the grey market is expecting that Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO listing price would be ₹633 ( ₹391 + ₹242). This means the grey market expects around 62 per cent listing gain for the lucky allottees.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment links As Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status is in the public domain, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar, Link Intime India Private Limited. The official website of BSE is bseindia.com, whereas the official website of Link Intime is linkintime.co.in. For more convenience, applicants can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status check BSE 1] Log In at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type option;

3] Select 'Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited' in the 'Issue Name' option;

4] Put the application number or PAN number; here, we are taking the application number;

5] Select 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status check Link Intime 1] Log in at the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;

2] Select 'Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited' in company name;

3] Select either of these four: PAN, application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account Number or IFSC. Here, we are taking the Application Number and

4] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.