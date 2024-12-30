Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO share listing: After the substantial listing of five initial public offerings (IPOs), the Indian stock market is set to witness a share listing of three IPOs: Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO, Ventive Hospitality IPO, and Carraro India IPO. Of these three IPOs, the grey market is highly bullish on Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market observers, shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited are available at a premium of ₹285 apiece in the grey market today. Stock market experts also expect Senores Pharmaceuticals' share listing to be substantially premium. Senores Pharmaceuticals' IPO listing price could range from ₹650 to ₹675 apiece.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP today As mentioned, Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP today is ₹285, which means the grey market expects that Senores Pharmaceuticals' IPO listing price will be around ₹676 ( ₹391 + ₹285). So, the grey market is signalling that Senores Pharmaceuticals' IPO listing gain will be around 73 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO listing price prediction Expecting a strong debut for Senores Pharmaceuticals shares, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “The issue received strong response from the investors across categories as it was offered at attractive valuations. This is expected to continue post-listing, and hence, I believe that Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO listing price would be around 70 per cent higher than the upper price band of ₹391."

On why Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO may have a strong debut in the Indian stock market, Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has attracted significant investor interest, with its IPO oversubscribed 97.86 times, and is expected to debut on December 30, 2024, potentially commanding a 61% premium above the upper price band. The company is a global research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for regulated markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms, with a presence in emerging markets. The company is an R&D-driven company with a differentiated product portfolio across dosage forms, which has enabled the company to reach a range of target markets with a presence in the US, Canada and emerging markets. Senores Pharmaceuticals partners with many CDMO customers early in the drug development, enabling them to expand relationships as molecules progress through the clinical phase and into commercial manufacturing."

Asked about the range in which Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO may list, Arun Kejriwal of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO may list in ₹650 to ₹675 per share range." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO listing date, time Senores Pharmaceuticals' IPO listing date has been fixed for 30 December 2024, which is today. Senores Pharmaceuticals shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE in a special pre-open session during Monday dealings, and they will become available for trade at 10:00 AM on Monday.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, December 30, 2024, the equity shares of SENORES PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE notice says.