Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live Updates: Senores Pharmaceuticals shares will make their Dalal Street debut today after high demand for its initial public offering (IPO). Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO listing date is today, December 30, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO was open for subscription from December 20 to 24 and the issue was subscribed by a massive 93.69 times. Ahead of the share listing today, Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP today indicates a strong debut. Analysts also expect Senores Pharmaceuticals shares to list at a hefty premium to the issue price. Stay tuned to our Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live Blog for the latest updates.
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live: Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO was subscribed 93.69 times subscription in total as it garnered bids for 79.95 crore equity shares as against 85.34 lakh shares on the offer. The retail investors portion was booked 90.46 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 96.30 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 94.66 times subscription.
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live: Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO opened for subscription on December 20 and closed on December 24. The IPO allotment was finalized on December 26. Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO listing date is today, December 30 and the stock will be listed on BSE and NSE at 10:00 AM.
