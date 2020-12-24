Sequoia eyes partial exit from Stovekraft, Indigo Paints via IPO

“Both companies are looking to launch their IPOs in January at the earliest. There is a visible traction in the market for consumer-facing companies as seen in the last couple of IPOs. While Stovekraft already has a Sebi approval, Indigo Paints is hoping to get it soon and, hence, its launch timelines will be contingent on getting the approval," said one of the people mentioned above. The Indigo Paints IPO is expected to be worth ₹1,000 crore, while Stovekraft is looking at a ₹500-crore public share sale.