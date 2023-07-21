Service Care IPO Allotment: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

The Service Care SME initial public offering (IPO) share allotment took place on Friday, July 21. The investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status IPO registrar portal, Integrated Registry Management Services Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment.

Service Care shares will get listed on the NSE SME on Wednesday, 26 July. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Integrated Registry Management Services Private Ltd.

1. How to check Service Care IPO Allotment Status on registrar's website?

Step 1

- Log in to the registrar's website - https://www.integratedindia.in/

Step 2

- From the drop-down menu bar, choose IPO Name 'Service Care'.

Step 3

- From the PAN Number, Application Number, or DP ID options, choose one.

Step 4

- Add a PAN number, application number, or demat account number as appropriate.

Step 5

- Go to the 'Search' button and click.

Step 6

- On the screen (mobile/desktop), you can look at the status of your Service Care IPO allotment.

2. How can one check Service Care IPO Allotment Status in Demat Account?

Step 1

- One can call the broker or sign in to their trading or demat account.

Step 2

- Confirm whether the stock has been credited to your account.

Step 3

- The credited shares will appear in the Demat account if one has received the allotment.

3. How can one check the allotment status of Service Care IPO in bank account?

Step 1

- Log into the bank account you used to submit your Service Care IPO application.

Step 2

- Look at the Balance Tab. The amount will be debited if you received the allotment. If you didn't receive your allotment, the money will be returned to you.

Step 3

- You will receive an SMS confirming your allocation.

Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Tuesday, 25 July. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Monday, 24 July.

Service Care IPO GMP details

The Service Care GMP or grey market premium is +5. This indicates that the shares of Service Care were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Service Care share is ₹72 apiece, which is 7.46% higher than the IPO price of ₹67.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

The Service Care IPO is a small- and medium-sized enterprise IPO that consists of a fresh equity issue of up to 30.86 lakh shares for a maximum of ₹20.68 crore. The company has set the price band for the offering at ₹63-67 per share.

The company plans to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes and additional working capital requirements.

The lead manager to the issue is Swastika Investmart.

Service Care Ltd provides integrated services for managing payrolls and facilities. It provides services to customers across a range of industries, including engineering, education, manufacturing, infrastructure, government & banking, information technology, and healthcare.

The company reported revenue of ₹132.17 crore and net profit of ₹3.02 crore for the period ending January 2023.

