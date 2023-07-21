Service Care IPO Allotment: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

Service Care SME IPO allotment took place on July 21. Investors can check their allotment status on the IPO registrar's website. The shares will be listed on NSE SME on July 26. The grey market premium for Service Care shares is +5, indicating a higher listing price.

The company reported revenue of ₹132.17 crore and net profit of ₹3.02 crore for the period ending January 2023.

Service Care Ltd provides integrated services for managing payrolls and facilities. It provides services to customers across a range of industries, including engineering, education, manufacturing, infrastructure, government & banking, information technology, and healthcare.

The lead manager to the issue is Swastika Investmart .

The company plans to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes and additional working capital requirements.

The Service Care IPO is a small- and medium-sized enterprise IPO that consists of a fresh equity issue of up to 30.86 lakh shares for a maximum of ₹20.68 crore. The company has set the price band for the offering at ₹63-67 per share.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Service Care share is ₹72 apiece, which is 7.46% higher than the IPO price of ₹67.

The Service Care GMP or grey market premium is +5. This indicates that the shares of Service Care were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Tuesday, 25 July. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Monday, 24 July.

- You will receive an SMS confirming your allocation.

- Look at the Balance Tab. The amount will be debited if you received the allotment. If you didn't receive your allotment, the money will be returned to you.

- Log into the bank account you used to submit your Service Care IPO application.

- The credited shares will appear in the Demat account if one has received the allotment.

- Confirm whether the stock has been credited to your account.

- One can call the broker or sign in to their trading or demat account.

- On the screen (mobile/desktop), you can look at the status of your Service Care IPO allotment.

- Go to the 'Search' button and click.

- Add a PAN number, application number, or demat account number as appropriate.

- From the PAN Number, Application Number, or DP ID options, choose one.

- From the drop-down menu bar, choose IPO Name 'Service Care'.

- Log in to the registrar's website - https://www.integratedindia.in/

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Integrated Registry Management Services Private Ltd.

Service Care shares will get listed on the NSE SME on Wednesday, 26 July. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment.

The Service Care SME initial public offering (IPO) share allotment took place on Friday, July 21. The investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status IPO registrar portal, Integrated Registry Management Services Private Ltd.

