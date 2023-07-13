Service Care IPO: Issue opens on July 14; Check price band, dates, GMP, other key details2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST
The Service Care IPO is an SME IPO consisting of a fresh equity issue of up to 30.86 lakh shares, aggregating up to ₹20.68 crore. The company has set the price band for the issue at ₹63-67 per share.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Service Care Ltd, the workspace administration services provider, will open for subscription on July 14 and close on July 18.
