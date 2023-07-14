Service Care IPO: Issue subscribed 38% so far on first day; QIB portion fully booked2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Service Care IPO has so far received 34% subscription in the retail category and 27% in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category. The QIB portion has been fully booked.
Service Care IPO Subscription Status: Service Care IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, July 14. The initial public offering (IPO) of the workspace administration services provider has seen decent response from the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×