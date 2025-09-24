Seshaasai Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Issue booked 1.4x so far; GMP, subscription status, review, other details

Seshaasai Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of payments solutions provider Seshaasai Technologies Ltd has entered its second day of bidding period. Seshaasai Technologies IPO was fully subscribed on the first day itself, and two more days of the bidding are remaining.

Seshaasai Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 23, and will close on Thursday, September 25. The IPO allotment date is likely September 26, and the IPO listing date is September 30. Seshaasai Technologies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Seshaasai Technologies IPO price band is set at ₹402 to ₹423 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹813.07 crore from the book-building issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 1.13 crore equity shares worth ₹480 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 78.74 lakh shares aggregating to ₹333.07 crore. The issue includes a reservation of up to 52,219 shares for employees offered at a discount of ₹40 to the issue price.

Seshaasai Technologies IPO Subscription Status

Seshaasai Technologies IPO was subscribed by 99% on September 23, Tuesday, the first day of share sale. The IPO received bids for 1,36,26,445 shares against 1,37,67,095 shares on offer, as per NSE data. The category for non-institutional investors received 1.86 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 1.15 times subscription. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1% subscription.

Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP Today

Seshaasai Technologies shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹75 per share. This signals that Seshaasai Technologies shares are trading at a premium of 18% to its issue price in the grey market.

Stay tuned to our Seshaasai Technologies IPO Day 2 Live Blog for the latest updates.