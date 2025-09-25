Seshaasai Technologies IPO day 3 Live: GMP, subscription status, review, other key details. Apply or not?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Seshaasai Technologies opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 23, and will close on Thursday, September 25. The mainboard issue has already been fully subscribed, and grey market trends indicate the stock may debut at a premium.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.