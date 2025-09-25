Seshaasai Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Last day to apply today — GMP signals 13% listing pop

Seshaasai Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE: Seshaasai Technologies IPO has entered its last and final day of bidding today. This means investors can place bids till 5 pm to apply for the public offer.

At the end of the second day, Seshaasai Technologies' IPO received 3.09 times subscription.

Seshaasai Technologies IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹480 crore and an OFS component of 78.74 lakh shares valued at ₹333 crore at the upper end. This takes the total issue size to ₹813 crore. The issue is being solid in the price band of ₹402-423 per share.

Proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to ₹198 crore, will be allocated for the expansion of existing manufacturing units, ₹300 crore for debt repayment, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP

Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP is ₹55 as of today. With the price band of ₹423, Seshaasai Technologies IPO's estimated listing price is ₹478, a premium of 13%.

Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Seshaasai Technologies IPO