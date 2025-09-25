Seshaasai Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Last day to apply today — GMP signals 13% listing pop

Seshaasai Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE: Seshaasai Technologies IPO has entered its last and final day of bidding today. This means investors can place bids till 5 pm to apply for the public offer.
At the end of the second day, Seshaasai Technologies' IPO received 3.09 times subscription.
Seshaasai Technologies IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹480 crore and an OFS component of 78.74 lakh shares valued at ₹333 crore at the upper end. This takes the total issue size to ₹813 crore. The issue is being solid in the price band of ₹402-423 per share.
Proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to ₹198 crore, will be allocated for the expansion of existing manufacturing units, ₹300 crore for debt repayment, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP is ₹55 as of today. With the price band of ₹423, Seshaasai Technologies IPO's estimated listing price is ₹478, a premium of 13%.
Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Seshaasai Technologies IPO
We believe that the Seshaasai Technologies Ltd. offers investors an opportunity to participate in a well-established and diversified player within the high growth fintech and IT solutions sector. As a leading full-service provider of payment solutions, IoT, and communication services with a strong client base, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing digitization and demand for secure and advanced technology solutions in India.
The company has demonstrated impressive financial growth, with Revenue from Operations reaching ₹1,463.15 Cr and Profit After Tax (PAT) growing to ₹222.32 Cr in FY25. This growth is underpinned by strong profitability, as evidenced by a PAT margin of over 15% and robust return ratios (RoE of 34.84% and RoCE of 31.87%).
Valuation-wise, the company appears reasonably priced compared to its strong fundamentals and market position.
However, investors should be mindful of the intense competition in the payment solutions and IoT space, as well as the inherent volatility in client demand, which could impact the company's performance. The IPO includes a fresh issue, with proceeds earmarked for debt repayment, which is a positive sign and will strengthen the company's financial risk profile.
We recommend that investors with a medium to long-term investment horizon looking for exposure to the fintech and IT solutions sector SUBSCRIBE to the Seshaasai Technologies IPO.
Seshaasai Technologies on Monday announced raising over ₹243 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opening for subscription.
Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, UTI MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Sundaram MF and Tata AIG General Insurance Company featured among the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
The brokerage firm has allotted 57.52 lakh equity shares to 17 funds at ₹423 per share, aggregating to ₹243.3 crore, it added.
The initial share sale of payments solutions provider Seshaasai Technologies Ltd received 3.09 times subscription on the second day of offering on Wednesday.
The three-day IPO got bids for 4,25,23,390 shares against 1,37,67,095 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The quota for non-institutional investors received 5.99 times subscription, while the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 2.92 times subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.13 times.
